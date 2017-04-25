BADGE OF HONOR:

A pro-Kremlin hacking group, known as APT28 or Pawn Storm, appears to be behind repeated hacking attempts on French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron's campaign, per the WSJ. There were at least 4,000 attempted hacks as of February, with the campaign saying the efforts were growing every day.





Why it matters: APT28 is the same group that hacked the DNC last year. Like Hillary Clinton, Macron takes a harder line toward the Kremlin than his opponent.