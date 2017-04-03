The BBC has learned that US officials "verified" a key claim in a report about Kremlin involvement in Donald Trump's election - that a Russian diplomat in Washington was in fact a spy. [...]





But sources I know and trust have told me the US government identified Kalugin as a spy while he was still at the embassy.





It is not clear if the American intelligence agencies already believed this when they got Steele's report on the "diplomat", as early as May 2016.





But it is a judgment they made using their own methods, outside the dossier.





A retired member of a US intelligence agency told me that Kalugin was being kept under surveillance before he left the US.





In addition, State Department staff who dealt with Russia did not come across Kalugin, as would have been expected with a simple diplomat.





"Nobody had met him," one former official said. "It's classic. Just classic [of Russian intelligence]."





Last month, the McClatchy news website said he was under "scrutiny" by the FBI as he left the US. They did not report, as my sources say, that he was a member of one of Russia's spying organisations, the SVR or GRU.