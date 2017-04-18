ANTI-WHITE/ALT-RIGHT:

The man Fresno, California police say killed three people in a shooting spree Tuesday railed against "white devils" online and talked about "destroying the white man's world."





Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was arrested by police outside Catholic Charities in central Fresno. Muhammad's alleged victims were white men, including a fourth person who shot but is expected to survive. Last week, police say Muhammad was responsible for killing a security guard at a local motel. [...]





Muhammad does not appear to be Muslim, according to his Facebook page, but rather an adherent of a fringe religious movement called the Moorish Science Temple. (Baton Rogue cop-killer Gavin Long was also an adherent.)