April 18, 2017
ANTI-WHITE/ALT-RIGHT:
Accused Fresno Mass Shooter Railed Against 'White Devils' (M.L. NESTEL & KATIE ZAVADSKI, 04.18.17, Daily Beast)
The man Fresno, California police say killed three people in a shooting spree Tuesday railed against "white devils" online and talked about "destroying the white man's world."Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was arrested by police outside Catholic Charities in central Fresno. Muhammad's alleged victims were white men, including a fourth person who shot but is expected to survive. Last week, police say Muhammad was responsible for killing a security guard at a local motel. [...]Muhammad does not appear to be Muslim, according to his Facebook page, but rather an adherent of a fringe religious movement called the Moorish Science Temple. (Baton Rogue cop-killer Gavin Long was also an adherent.)
'SOVEREIGNS' IN BLACK : Members of 'Moorish' groups and other black Americans are taking up the ideas of the radical 'sovereign citizens' movement (SPLC, August 24, 2011)
["Sheik" Jabbar] Gaines-El, who politely declined the Report's request for comment, is a 38-year-old Indiana native whose real name is Jabbar C. Gaines. He's one of a growing number of black Americans who, as members of outlandishly named "nations" or as individuals, subscribe to an antigovernment philosophy so extreme that some of its techniques, though nonviolent, have earned the moniker "paper terrorism." Communicating through social media and learning from an ever-expanding network of websites and online forums, they perplex and often harass law enforcement officials, courts, and local governments across the country.
What may be even stranger about Gaines and his black Fort Wayne cohorts is that the "sovereign citizens" ideology to which they adhere -- a conspiratorial belief system that argues that most Americans are not subject to most tax and criminal laws promulgated by the government -- was originally thoroughly anti-black. But its racist roots have been virtually forgotten by increasing numbers of black Americans who have melded it with selective interpretations of the teachings of pioneer black nationalist Noble Drew Ali, who founded the exclusively black Moorish Science Temple of America (MSTA) almost 100 years ago.The core ideas of the sovereign citizens movement originated in the racist and anti-Semitic Posse Comitatus group, which roiled the Midwest in the 1970s and 1980s and believed that the county sheriff is the highest legitimate law enforcement authority. Posse ideologues argued, in effect, that God gave America to the white man and therefore the government cannot abridge most rights of whites unless they submit to a "contract" with that government. But black people were only made citizens by the 14th Amendment, they argued, meaning that they have permanently contracted with the government and therefore must obey all its dictates.The movement of sovereign citizens -- most of whom are clearly unaware of the ideology's racist roots -- has grown extremely rapidly in the last two or three years. And, while black Americans remain a relatively small fraction of the estimated 300,000 sovereign citizens nationwide, it seems clear that their numbers are growing. In the last year, more and more black sovereigns, including several arrested in Georgia and elsewhere for using bogus documents to try to steal houses, have been implementing the movement's basic ideas and techniques, which have spread into a number of radical black nationalist groups.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 18, 2017 7:12 PM