...AND CHEAPER...:

The UK is set to have its first ever working day without coal power generation since the industrial revolution on Friday, according to the National Grid.





The control room tweeted the predicted milestone, adding that it is also set to be the first 24-hour coal-free period in Britain.





The UK has had shorter coal-free periods in 2016, as gas and renewables such as wind and solar play an increasing role in providing the country with power. The longest continuous period until now was 19 hours - first achieved on a weekend last May, and matched on Thursday.