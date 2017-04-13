...AND CHEAPER...:

Demand for oil is expected to slow for the second year in a row, the International Energy Agency has said. [...]





But the organisation predicted supply would grow in coming months, with US oil-producing firms driving the increase.





The IEA said it expected non-Opec production, of which the US and Russia account for the biggest chunk, to rise by 485,000 barrels a day in 2017 to a total of 58.1 million barrels a day.





US production had already climbed to 9 million barrels a day in March, up from a September low of 8.6 million barrels per day.