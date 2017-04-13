...AND CHEAPER...:

One of the most basic yet efficient use cases of artificial intelligence is to optimize the clinical process. Traditionally, when patients feel ill, they go to the doctor, who checks their vital signs, asks questions, and gives a prescription. Now, AI assistants can cover a large part of clinical and outpatient services, freeing up doctors' time to attend to more critical cases.





Your.MD is an AI-powered mobile app that provides basic healthcare. The chatbot asks users about their symptoms and provides easy-to-understand information about their medical conditions. The platform has a vast network of information that links symptoms to causes.





The assistant uses natural language processing and generation to provide a rich and fluid experience, and machine learning algorithms to create a complex map of the user's condition and provide a personalized experience.





Your.MD suggests steps and measures to remedy the illness, including warning users when they need to see a doctor.





UK's National Health Service (NHS) has approved the information Your.MD provides. This means as opposed to self-diagnosis, users don't have to worry about the authenticity and reliability of the guidance they get.





Other health assistants such as Ada integrate their technology with Amazon Alexa to improve the user experience. Ada becomes smarter as it gets familiar with the user's medical history. Aside from generating a detailed symptom assessment report, Ada also provides the option to contact a real doctor.





Babylon Health, another intelligent health companion, complements its assistance by following up with users on past symptoms, and in case the need arises, setting up live video consultation with a general practitioner.





Health assistants save patients a trip to the doctor for more trivial diseases. Also, in areas where doctors and clinics are in short supply, it can save patients hours of waiting in line.