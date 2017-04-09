...AND CHEAPER...:

Peloton Technology has developed a driver assistance system for commercial trucks using a combination of sensors, radar, and technology that allows the vehicles to communication with each other and surrounding infrastructure. The system is designed to let trucks safely platoon, an industry term that mean the vehicles can closely follow a lead truck to reduce wind resistance, which boosts fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. Despite the benefits of platooning, the practice is considered dangerous because human drivers can't react quickly enough to sudden braking.





An automated system should remove that risk. Peloton Technology says independent testing shows the trucks following the leader see a 10% bump in fuel savings.