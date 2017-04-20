April 20, 2017
ALWAYS TRADE THE PICKS:
When it comes to NFL draft time, Patriots have knack for finding right undrafted players (Evan Lazar, April 20, 2017, Boston Herald)
During draft season the focus of the NFL world is primarily on the top prospects that are selected in the first round. But many of the players that make up NFL rosters have to wait until after the draft to find their new homes.In fact, at the start of last season there were more undrafted free agents on rosters (481) than first- and second-round picks (480), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
