April 28, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump's populist revolution is already over ... for now (Doyle McManus, 4/16/17, Los Angeles Times)
Two weeks of head-spinning policy reversals have put Trump squarely inside the chalk lines of conventional Republican conservatism on both economics and foreign affairs.His impulsive management style and his fact-challenged rhetoric are still intact. But most of his policy positions are now remarkably similar to those espoused by the GOP's last establishment nominee, Mitt Romney, in 2012.
