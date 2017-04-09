ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





K. T. McFarland has been asked to step down as deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump after less than three months and is expected to be nominated as ambassador to Singapore, according to a person familiar with White House personnel moves.





If presidential administrations are defined by their first 100 days, this one has been notable for the fencing in of the president with investigations, the Judiciary and Legislative branches over-ruling his policy prescriptions and the removal of his loyalists from the Executive Branch, replaced by professionals.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2017 5:18 PM

