April 7, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Some of Trump's biggest supporters are furious about his strikes in Syria (Jeff Stein, Apr 6, 2017, Vox)
Almost immediately following reports of the Syrian airstrikes, prominent right-wing news outlets and media personalities most closely associated with the self-described alt-right and Trumpism more generally attacked the president's foreign intervention -- which appears to fly against so much of the rhetoric from his campaign.Among them were Paul Joseph Watson, who contributes to the far-right conspiracy site Infowars; Mike Cernovich, the professed self-improvement guru who's drawn a massive social media following in part by praising Trump; radio host Laura Ingraham, formerly of Fox News; and Ann Coulter, the author and provocateur. All four quickly denounced the attacks as a reversal of Trump's campaign promises...
You can sort of get all these Trumpies being pro-Putin--he's at least paying them. But pro-Assad?
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2017 8:27 PM