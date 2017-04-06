ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

A civil war between Donald Trump loyalists and establishment-minded Republicans is escalating throughout the federal government -- and increasingly the president's allies are losing.





From the State Department to the Environmental Protection Agency, a sharp dividing line has formed: Cabinet secretaries and their handpicked teams of GOP veterans are rushing to take power as Trump campaign staffers -- "originals," as they call themselves -- gripe that they're being pushed aside.





In over a dozen interviews, the originals, many of whom volunteered to work for candidate Trump when few others were willing to do so, complained that they'd been shut out of meetings and targeted with career-destroying leaks. In recent weeks, a number of longtime Trump supporters have abruptly quit, saying they felt the administration had been overtaken by the same establishment they worked to defeat.