ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

British actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure.





"I voted for Brexit," Caine said. "It wasn't about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom."