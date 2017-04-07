April 7, 2017
ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:
Michael Caine on Brexit: 'I'd rather be a poor master' (Reuters, 4/06/17)
British actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure."I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant," Caine was quoted as saying by Sky News."I voted for Brexit," Caine said. "It wasn't about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2017 4:58 AM