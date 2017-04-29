April 29, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Who Had the Better First 100 Days? (Ben Mathis-Lilley, 4/26/17, Slate)
On the 31st day of his presidency, William Henry Harrison died. This presented a major hindrance to his efforts to pass signature legislation and has generally been considered the worst "first 100 days" a president can have. Given how poorly Donald Trump's first 100 days have gone, however, it seems possible that being dead might have been a better strategy than whatever it is Trump's doing.
