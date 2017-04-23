ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

At a time of political uncertainty and confusion, news outlets are using new types of comedic relief to relate to their readers. [...]





The Boston Globe's Editor Brian McGrory put out a 3,000+ word memo Monday about creating a blueprint for their coverage in the future. Humor was a point of focus:





We're going to be more humorous, god dammit, and absolutely more humane.





The Washington Post announced in January that it's hiring video journalists to produce what looks to be a Daily Show-style scripted humor series.





The New York Times created a new "best of late night" feature, where the paper posts a recap of the best moments, usually news-related, from late-night shows. [...]





South Park creators have too said that they will be backing off of Trump-focused humor. "It's really tricky now as satire has become reality," co-creator Trey Parker said in February. "They're already going out and doing the comedy. It's not something you can make fun of."