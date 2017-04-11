April 11, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Calls Lindsey Graham One of the 'Women of the Senate' (Cameron Cawthorne, April 11, 2017, Free Beacon)
"Let's hope members of Congress, the members that Allegheny College has already honored-Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. John McCain, [and] the women of the Senate, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham-let's hope that they, and others of good will, will lead in restoring harmonious work ways," Ginsburg said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2017 1:28 PM