April 4, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Black Lives Matter Bans White People From Attending 'Open Meeting' Event (Lukas Mikelionis, April 4, 2017, Heat Street)
Funny...the BLM protests here are always only old white Vermonters.A Black Lives Matter chapter in Philadelphia has banned white people from attending an event, claiming it's a "black only space."According to the "April Open Meeting" event page on Facebook, the gathering, scheduled for April 15, is aimed at discussing future initiatives and projects of the movement in which only black people are allowed to participate. "Please note that BLM Philly is a Black only space," claims the event description.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 4, 2017 8:15 AM