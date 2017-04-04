April 4, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Elizabeth Warren's Female Staffers Made 71% of Male Staffers' Salaries in 2016 (Brent Scher, April 4, 2017, Daily Beacon)
The gender pay gap in Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D., Mass.) is nearly 10 percent wider than the national average, meaning women in the Massachusetts Democrat's office will have to wait longer than most women across the country to recognize Equal Pay Day.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 4, 2017 5:10 AM
« THESE ARE THE CLOWNS WHO'LL SHOW US HOW TO RUN GOVERNMENT LIKE THEIR BUSINESS?: | Main | DONALD WHO?: »