April 24, 2017
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Jack Ma: In 30 years, the best CEO could be a robot (Sherisse Pham, April 24, 2017, CNN)
"In 30 years, a robot will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO," Ma said in a speech over the weekend at an entrepreneurship conference in central China. And he warned of dark times ahead for people who are unprepared for the upheaval technology is set to bring.
One would be best now, but it may take a couple decades before one gets an opportunity.
