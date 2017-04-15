April 15, 2017
70 YEARS LATE IS NOT TOO LATE:
US said preparing strike to 'utterly destroy' N. Korean nuclear program (TIMES OF ISRAEL AND AFP, April 16, 2017)
On Sunday, the UK's Sunday Times reported that top military advisers to US President Donald Trump have told their British counterparts that Washington was considering a preemptive strike against North Korea's nuclear program, and believed it had the firepower to neutralize it.Citing "senior sources" in the British government, the paper said the US believed it was able to "utterly destroy" the key installations required to remove the threat the program posed to North Korea's neighbors and the US.According to the paper, US Defense Secretary James Mattis discussed a US strike on North Korea with his British counterpart Michael Fallon some two weeks ago, and similar conversations have been held between British officials and Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
The VP should remain there until it's over.
