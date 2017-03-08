March 8, 2017
YOU TOO CAN LEARN TO PRETEND THAT DONALD WIS WINNING AND OBAMA'S IN TROUBLE!:
I TRIED TRUMP'S MEDIA DIET. NOW NOTHING SURPRISES ME ANYMORE (ISSIE LAPOWSKY, 03.08.17, Wired)
THE NATION IS in serious danger. The creeping spread of Islam is pushing out Christianity. The country's borders are swarming with drug-slinging criminals, and its veterans are dying in droves. Heartless, power-hungry liberals snatch guns away from poor, defenseless citizens while openly mocking Gold Star widows. Meanwhile, Democratic operatives are planning a coup from a bunker not far from the White House and wiretapping Trump administration officials, not to mention Trump Tower itself--a looming scandal of Watergate proportions.The worst part? The propagandistic left-wing media (that subhuman species) won't report a word of it.At least, that's what I learned spending a few weeks on a self-imposed binge of President Trump's media diet--a virtual smorgasbord of Breitbart, Fox News, front-page newspaper headlines, presidential Twitter, and a smattering of Infowars for flavor.
The national security investigation into the Trumpies is the perfect lens for seeing how willfully detached from reality the Right is.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2017 10:44 AM