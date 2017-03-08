YOU TOO CAN LEARN TO PRETEND THAT DONALD WIS WINNING AND OBAMA'S IN TROUBLE!:

THE NATION IS in serious danger. The creeping spread of Islam is pushing out Christianity. The country's borders are swarming with drug-slinging criminals, and its veterans are dying in droves. Heartless, power-hungry liberals snatch guns away from poor, defenseless citizens while openly mocking Gold Star widows. Meanwhile, Democratic operatives are planning a coup from a bunker not far from the White House and wiretapping Trump administration officials, not to mention Trump Tower itself--a looming scandal of Watergate proportions.





The worst part? The propagandistic left-wing media (that subhuman species) won't report a word of it.





At least, that's what I learned spending a few weeks on a self-imposed binge of President Trump's media diet--a virtual smorgasbord of Breitbart, Fox News, front-page newspaper headlines, presidential Twitter, and a smattering of Infowars for flavor.