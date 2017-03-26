YOU CAN ALWAYS BUY A FRENCHMAN; IT WAS BUYING AMERICANS THAT WAS UNUSUAL:

[I]n Friday, Putin endorsed his candidate: far-right-wing, anti-European-Union, anti-NATO, anti-immigrant, anti-American, pro-Trump candidate Marine Le Pen.





Of course, Putin said, "We don't want to influence in any way the events going on [in France]," but his government received Le Pen as if she already were settled in as the head of state in Paris.





Olga Bychkova, deputy chief editor of the independent radio station Echo of Moscow, said that the reception accorded Le Pen in Russia was impressive. "She first had meetings with the leaders of the Duma [Russia's parliament], then she was taken to an exhibit devoted to France at the Kremlin, then she met with Putin. That is a kind of program Moscow organizes for state leaders," Bychkova said.





The French news magazine L'Express was quick to note the anomaly as well, calling it "altogether exceptional" that Putin would receive a presidential candidate so close to an election.



