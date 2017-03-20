YET HE FELT COMPELLED TO ANNOUNCE HE HAD NOTHING ON HILLARY TWICE?:

"I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," Comey told the committee, "and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts." According to the director, the investigation has been ongoing since July of last year.