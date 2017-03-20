March 20, 2017
YET HE FELT COMPELLED TO ANNOUNCE HE HAD NOTHING ON HILLARY TWICE?:
FBI confirms investigation into possible Russian ties to Trump campaign (Russell Brandom, Mar 20, 2017, The Verge)
"I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election," Comey told the committee, "and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts." According to the director, the investigation has been ongoing since July of last year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 20, 2017 12:12 PM