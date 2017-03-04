March 4, 2017
WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:
Trump Accuses Obama Of Wiretapping His Office During Election (Radio Liberty, 3/03/17)
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping his New York office during the election campaign, but has not provided evidence of the charge."Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the [election] victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump wrote on Twitter on March 4.
Well, I guess we now know why the Democrats say Comey has transcripts of the Russian contacts. That the courts approved such wire-tapping and the FBI asked for it can't be hystericalled away.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 4, 2017 10:34 AM