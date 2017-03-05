WHY DO THEY HATE US?:

Israel's continued siege of Gaza is having an effect on medical services leaving many residents struggling.





With procedures costing around $30,000, residents of Gaza have had to turn to charities and international aid to pay for their operations.





"Around 4,000 Palestinians need to leave Gaza for urgent medical treatment but they can't because of the siege," Dr Ashraf Al Qidra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, told Al Jazeera.





"Cancer patients are particularly affected as their condition is deteriorating. Our whole medical system is crumbling. We can't get equipment in and we cannot train our doctors."