March 30, 2017
WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN FINE...:
FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY TRIED TO REVEAL RUSSIAN TAMPERING MONTHS BEFORE ELECTION (JOSH SAUL AND MAX KUTNER, 3/29/17, Newsweek)
FBI Director James Comey attempted to go public as early as the summer of 2016 with information on Russia's campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election, but Obama administration officials blocked him from doing so, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Newsweek.
...had they had a similar opportunity to stop him from reclearing Hillary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2017 5:21 AM