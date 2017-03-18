March 18, 2017
WHERE'S HILLARY WHEN YOU NEED HER?:
US says 'strategic patience' on NK is over (Shin Hyon-hee, 2017-03-17, Korea Herald)
A joint news conference aside, Tillerson spent almost 2 1/2 hours with Japanese Foreign Minister Kishida including a dinner, and another hour with Prime Minister Abe. But his meetings with Yun and Hwang were each confined to about an hour, without a lunch or dinner gathering. Seoul officials said the US side opted not to have a meal together, citing the secretary's "fatigue."
