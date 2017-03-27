WHATEVER IVANKA WANTS IVANKA GETS:

(Emily Zanotti, March 26, 2017, Heat Street)

According to reports, Trump, who had just cleared out room for Ivanka in the West Wing a week earlier, was livid that his children and their spouses had taken time off during one of the most important moments in his early Presidency.





"[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week," a source close to the White House told CNN.





The job of pressuring Congressional Republicans into shape, then, fell to Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, whose tactics weren't as kind and gentle as Ivanka's. Kushner was supposed to be guiding the president on the finer points of healthcare.





Bannon reportedly lost his temper at a Republican Freedom Caucus meeting, and now wants to use the Obamacare fight to create a White House "enemies list."



