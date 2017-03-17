March 17, 2017
WHAT ELSE DO HIS DEFENDERS HAVE BUT RIDICULOSITY?:
Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims it helped spy on Trump (Reuters, 3/17/17)
Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency dismissed claims made on a U.S. television station that it helped former President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald Trump after last year's U.S. presidential election.In a rare public statement, Britain's eavesdropping agency said the charge - made on Tuesday by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano - was "utterly ridiculous".
Such asinine allegations and their repetitions do at least have the advantage of separating the serious people from the lick-spittles.
US makes formal apology to Britain after White House accuses GCHQ of wiretapping Trump Tower (Steven Swinford, 17 MARCH 2017, The Telegraph)
Intelligence sources told The Telegraph that both Mr Spicer and General McMaster, the US National Security Adviser, have apologised over the claims. "The apology came direct from them," a source said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 17, 2017 6:58 AM