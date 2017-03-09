WHAT DOES CHRISTIANITY HAVE TO DO WITH BEING COMFORTABLE?:

"What Chance did," says Propaganda, a veteran emcee and spoken-word artist from West Covina, "is causing us to answer a greater question, which is: What is Christian music? And what makes an artist Christian? At the end of the day, we have yet to actually answer that."





Christian music, Propaganda explains, is unique in that "it's the only musical genre that is defined by its content. Every other genre is defined by its sound. So, if it's defined by its content, how can you not say that Chance or Kendrick [Lamar] put out a Christian album?" [...]





This unfruitful quest to please the gatekeepers of Christian hip-hop may be why some CHH artists feel disgruntled by Chance the Rapper's success. "Some of it is jealousy," DJ Wade-O, a longtime DJ and Christian hip-hop tastemaker, admits via email. "You have a guy who didn't really come up in CHH per se, reaching the highest level of success in the music industry and saying he is a Christian rapper, yet he curses in his music and has a lot of content that is not really Christian. A lot of us have been grinding for years, and so I totally understand how someone being successful but not really being totally 'sold out' to the Lord would ruffle feathers."





Canon, a rapid-fire lyricist in the Christian hip-hop scene, is dismissive of some of his peers' criticisms of his fellow Chicagoan, Chance. "There's always going to be an artist [that says] I've been putting out content, I've been rapping about Jesus, I've been rapping [from] a faith-based perspective my entire career [but] I don't get any kind of awards," he says. "First and foremost, you have to look into why we do what we do. We don't ... rap about what we rap about for awards or for a pat on a back."