March 11, 2017
WHAT CAME BEFORE DOES THE HUMILIATING:
Modernist architecture is inherently totalitarian. (Theodore Dalrymple, 2/22/27, Salisbury Review)
Modernist architecture is inherently totalitarian: it brooks no other, and indeed delights to overwhelm and humiliate what went before it by size and prepotency, or by garishness and the preposterousness which it takes for originality, and which turns every townscape into the architectural equivalent of a Mickey Finn.In the Guardian newspaper last week, its architectural correspondent wrote an admiring article about Paulo Mendes da Rocha, whose work is so bad that he has been awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects gold medal. No greater insult could well be imagined for an architect than that; and a small photograph accompanied the article, of a raw concrete sports club blackening horribly with age, as it always does, demonstrates that he well merited it.The article begins by quoting the 88 year-old Brazilian: 'All space is public. The only private space that you can imagine is in the human mind.'
And, as Tom Wolfe says, modern art is about ideas, not about beauty, nor, in the case of architecture, function either.
