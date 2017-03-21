March 21, 2017
WELCOME BACK, CARTER?:
The American presidency is shrinking before the world's eyes (Michael Gerson, March 20, 2017, Washington Post)
Mere incompetence would be bad enough. But foreigners trying to understand the United States must now study (of all things) the intellectual influences of White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon. His vision of a Western alliance of ethno-nationalist, right-wing populists against globalists, multiculturalists, Islamists and (fill in the blank with your preferred minority) is the administration's most vivid and rhetorically ascendant foreign policy viewpoint. How does this affect the alliances of the previous dispensation? That is the background against which Trump's peevishness is being viewed.Foreigners see a president who has blamed his predecessor, in banana-republic style, of a serious crime, for which FBI Director James B. Comey testified Monday there is no evidence. They see an administration whose campaign activities are being actively investigated by the executive branch and Congress. If close Trump associates are directly connected to Russian hacking, foreigners will see the president engulfed in an impeachment crisis -- the only constitutional mechanism that would remove the taint of larceny from the 2016 election. [...]The sum total? Foreigners see a Darwinian, nationalist framework for American foreign policy; a diminished commitment to global engagement; a brewing scandal that could distract and cripple the administration; and a president who often conducts his affairs with peevish ignorance.
Many have noted that Donald ran on nostalgia, but he's somehow making us long for the mere incompetence of Jimmy Carter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 21, 2017 7:04 AM