WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Quantum computers are so powerful exactly because of their data density. A classical computer reads, stores, and manipulates bits: 1's and 0's. A quantum computer uses qubits: tiny quantum objects that can be in two states--both 1 and 0--at the same time, as long as you're not looking at it. And if you control a quantum particle in a superposition of two states, you can perform tasks in parallel, which speeds up certain computational tasks exponentially. That speed won't improve your Netflix experience or make Microsoft Excel more bearable, but it will be much faster at running search algorithms or simulating complicated systems like organic materials or the human brain.





But the weirdness of quantum mechanics has its drawbacks. Its laws permit superposition, but they also forbid anyone from copying a quantum particle. "It's called the 'no-cloning theorem,'" says physicist Stephanie Simmons of Simon Fraser University in Canada. Say that a quantum computer programs an atom to be in a specific quantum state that represents a set of numbers. It is physically impossible for the computer to program another atom to be in the exact same quantum state.





So Simmons proposes a roundabout way of storing quantum data: First, you'll need to convert it into binary data--translating the numbers that describe quantum superposition into simple 1's and 0's. Then, you store that converted data in a classical storage format. In other words: hard drives. Super compact ones, because the size of each quantum data file from a 49-qubit computer will be on the scale of 40,000 videos.





To store that much data, quantum computer developers need new data storage technologies, Simmons says. Commercial drives aren't compact enough right now. A single quantum file would occupy a stamp-sized area on a solid-state hard drive.





So one alternative storage contender is DNA. Published earlier this month in Science, scientists demonstrated a method that could store 215 petabytes, or 215 million gigabytes, in a single gram of DNA. At that density, all of humanity's data could fit in a couple pickup trucks. Unlike conventional hard drives, which only store data on a two-dimensional surface, DNA is a three-dimensional molecule. That extra vertical dimension lets DNA store much more data per unit area.