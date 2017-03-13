WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:





Over the span of a few billion years, diversity of life has flourished on Earth through the process of natural selection. Then, not long ago (relatively), human intelligence evolved.





For the first time one species, Homo sapiens, could consciously control its destiny on this planet. Humans have been shaping ourselves, the environment and other species for thousands of years. Soon, we'll be able to fully control our own biology too, transcending our natural limitations.





According to roboticist and author Daniel Wilson, "You can graph human evolution, which is mostly a straight line, but we do get better and change over time, and you can graph technological evolution, which is a line that's going straight up. They are going to intersect each other at some point, and that's happening now."





Genetic engineering and neurotechnology are examples of fields shaping human evolution. Taking control of evolution means what was once a slow, random process will now be exponentially faster. Soon, we'll imagine what kind of a species we want to be and then become what we envision.