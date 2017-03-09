March 9, 2017
WAIT, THERE'S A DIFFERENCE?:
Chinese media confuse Trump satire with news (Sherisse Pham, March 9, 2017, CNN)
An explosive headline about President Donald Trump rippled through Chinese media this week.But the outlets reporting it overlooked one important point -- the story wasn't real.Its source was a well regarded U.S. publication: The New Yorker. Chinese news websites slipped up by taking as fact a satirical article by author and comedian Andy Borowitz.
