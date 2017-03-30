TRADING OWN GOALS:

There's an easy way and a hard way for the Senate to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, and it appears Democrats are going to make Republicans do it the hard way. [...]





Will Republicans go nuclear? There's little doubt that they will.





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a man known inside the Capitol for choosing his words as carefully as anyone in politics, has not explicitly outlined how Republicans would respond to a Democratic filibuster. But his statements on the nomination have been so declarative, so free of hedging that they've left no question about his plans. When McConnell said on Tuesday, "Judge Gorsuch is going to get confirmed," it was less a prediction than a guarantee.