THERE'S AN EASY TEST OF YOUR OWN SANITY...:

Trump, and Republicans, have likewise made a lot of mistakes on health care. They didn't lock down key constituencies before they rolled the bill out, leading to it being attacked from every angle -- from the right wing of the GOP, from moderates and from conservative policy experts -- upon its debut earlier this month. Instead of taking a populist approach, they adopted a bill with many provisions that were likely to be unpopular and no clear strategy for selling it to the public. They ignored the lessons that Obama and Clinton had learned from their struggles to pass a health care bill. They've tried to rush the bill through at a time when the White House faces a lot of competing priorities and distractions. They adopted a bill that predictably got a miserable score from the Congressional Budget Office. And for years, they've made all sorts of promises to voters on health care that they knew they couldn't keep.