THERE'S A DELICIOUS IRONY...:

Beginning with the US presidential elections, important changes are taking place -- and it's hard to know what to call them or how to describe them. Externally, we see that people who were supposed to communicate with "the Russians" are losing their positions. And this is accompanied by public scandals. It's not the case that these people cooperated with some questionable goals in mind, but they'd come into contact with a taboo -- zashkvar in Russian criminal slang.





No one doubted the loyalty of US national security adviser Michael Flynn, but he resigned because of his "contacts" with the Russians. A few days ago, the vice-speaker of Lithuania's parliament resigned. Mindaugas Bastys left because the Lithuanian security services refused him access to secret data. But the list of Russian citizens whom Bastys had contact with over the years doesn't contain anything particularly shocking -- representatives of Russian state corporations in Lithuania, the usual suspicious Russian businessmen and so on.