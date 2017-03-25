THE WHITE HOUSE AS AN ETHICS-FREE ZONE:

President Trump's former national security advisor met with top Turkish officials during the campaign to discuss removing an exiled Muslim cleric from the U.S., according to reports Friday.





Retired Gen. Mike Flynn and Turkish government ministers talked about sneaking Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed coup last summer, out of the U.S. without going through the legal extradition process, former Central Intelligence Agency Director James Woolsey told the Wall Street Journal. [...]





The former Army general was reportedly receiving classified national security briefings last summer alongside Trump while also running his private consulting firm.