THE WHIPHAND:

"We'll issue a subpoena to get the information, we'll hold up the deputy attorney general's nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign," Graham said on NBC.





Graham wrote to FBI Director James Comey this month asking for proof of a FISA warrant that would be necessary to tap the phones at Trump Tower and spy on the Trump campaign. If there is such a warrant, Graham wants to see what the basis of that warrant was and if there's an ongoing criminal investigation of the Trump campaign related to its alleged ties to Russia.





He said he's getting more suspicious of the administration as time goes on and his request is not answered.