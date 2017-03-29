March 29, 2017
THE VACUUM IS AT THE TOP:
Amid White House Tumult, Pence Offers Trump a Steady Hand (GLENN THRUSH and MAGGIE HABERMAN, MARCH 28, 2017, NY Times)
When some of President Trump's aides were reassuring him over the past few weeks that he had enough votes to pass a health care bill, Vice President Mike Pence was skeptical.Mr. Pence, a Hill-wise former Indiana congressman who is typically a palliative presence in an administration of piranhas, had been keeping tabs on conservatives, counseling the president not to take anything for granted, and he urged Mr. Trump to take a hard line against his ideological allies who were pushing for a far more radical rewrite of the Affordable Care Act.During the course of the last two trying weeks, as less-experienced advisers floundered -- and others skipped town -- Mr. Pence emerged as an effective, if not ultimately successful, wingman for a president short on competent help.The health care debacle was nothing if not a CT scan of a troubled and inexperienced West Wing -- from the president's sketchy grasp on policy, to the heavy-handed tactics of his chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, who issued a final ultimatum to a balky Freedom Caucus.Mr. Pence was simply filling a vacuum.
Well, we know who the sources were for this story.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 29, 2017 8:10 AM