THE SOVEREIGNTY OF THE SELF ALONE:

By far the best and surest solution to this problem is for the U.S. to adopt, unconditionally, a policy of unilateral free trade. Because such a policy would render U.S. membership in the WTO (and, indeed, in all trade agreements) pointless, our government could withdraw from that organization. American consumers would be free to buy from whichever suppliers offer them the best deals, while American producers would be free to sell to whichever buyers make them the best offers. With our market open on equal terms to any and all merchants, foreign and domestic, other governments would have no cause to complain that their producers are "unfairly" excluded from the American market. And our policy - being unconditional and unilateral - would leave foreign merchants completely free to compete for the business of our consumers regardless of the number or types of restraints that those merchants' governments inflict on their citizens.



