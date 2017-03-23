THE ONE THING THEY AGREE ON...:

In a paper, yet to be peer-reviewed, on the biological pre-print repository bioRxiv, Simpson has outlined a renewed case for species selection, using recent research and new insights, both scientific and philosophical. And this might be too much for the biological community to swallow.





The debate over levels of selection dates to Charles Darwin himself and concerns the question of what the 'unit of selection' is in evolutionary biology.





The default assumption is that the individual organism is the unit of selection. If individuals of a particular species possess a trait that gives them reproductive advantage over others, then these individuals will have more offspring.





If this trait is heritable, the offspring too will reproduce at a higher rate than other members of the species. With time, this leads to the advantageous trait becoming species-typical.





Here, selection is operating on individuals, and this percolates up to cause species-level characteristics.