March 14, 2017
THE MOST TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION EVER:
White House analysis of Obamacare repeal sees even deeper insurance losses than CBO (PAUL DEMKO, 03/13/17, Politico)
A White House analysis of the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare shows even steeper coverage losses than the projections by the Congressional Budget Office, according to a document viewed by POLITICO on Monday.The executive branch analysis forecast that 26 million people would lose coverage over the next decade, versus the 24 million CBO estimates.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2017 5:17 AM