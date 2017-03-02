THE MOST ESTABLISHMENT ELECTION EVER:

In Arizona, as in other Republican-dominated states, there have been prolonged battles in recent years that pitted establishment-oriented Republicans -- those aligned with the chamber of commerce and large corporations -- against GOP legislators backed by the Tea Party and championing hard-line social issues. In Arizona, that battle is over for now. The establishment has won. "The legislature has been more careful about the bills being introduced," says Glenn Hamer, president of the state Chamber of Commerce. "I'm not aware of any mainstream legislators in the state who are eager to move off the road of economic development and education."