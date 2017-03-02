March 2, 2017
THE MOST ESTABLISHMENT ELECTION EVER:
Is the GOP's Tea Party Over? : Arizona was the poster child for Tea Party politics. Now the state's Republican leaders are focusing instead on core establishment issues. The shift there could signal what's to come across the country. (ALAN GREENBLATT, FEBRUARY 23, 2017, Governing)
In Arizona, as in other Republican-dominated states, there have been prolonged battles in recent years that pitted establishment-oriented Republicans -- those aligned with the chamber of commerce and large corporations -- against GOP legislators backed by the Tea Party and championing hard-line social issues. In Arizona, that battle is over for now. The establishment has won. "The legislature has been more careful about the bills being introduced," says Glenn Hamer, president of the state Chamber of Commerce. "I'm not aware of any mainstream legislators in the state who are eager to move off the road of economic development and education."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2017 6:09 PM