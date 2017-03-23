THE GREAT AMERICAN GENRE:

Back in 1920, Henry Louis Mencken and George Jean Nathan ran a magazine for the well-heeled women and their sugar daddies up on Long Island: the Smart Set, they called it.





The Smart Set wasn't doing so well - but Mencken had an idea. He had noticed that a periodical called Detective Story Magazine, was flying off newsstands, so he started his own crime pulp: Black Mask, the first issue of which landed in October 1920, complete with a woman being menaced with a burning branding iron on the cover.





Mencken had no illusions about Black Mask, writing to a friend that it was "a lousy magazine" but "it has kept us alive during a very bad year". After just eight issues, Mencken and Nathan sold it on to a Madison Avenue publishing company - but there it pioneered a brand new genre: the hardboiled detective story.





Hardboiled is all about cynical, complex detectives; think of Humphrey Bogart's turns as Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe or Dashiell Hammett's private eye, Sam Spade. What's now considered the first hardboiled story was published by Black Mask in 1922: The False Burton Combs, written by Carroll John Daly ("I ain't a crook; just a gentleman adventurer and make my living working against the law breakers. Not that work I with the police - no, not me. I'm no knight errant either." The archetype was born: men out for justice and/or revenge, pounding perpetually rainy streets in a dark American city. [...]