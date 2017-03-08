March 8, 2017
THE EASIEST TIME TO BE PRESIDENT EVER:
Survey: Private employers added robust 298K jobs last month, the most in three years (LA Times, 3/08/17)
U.S. private businesses added the most jobs in three years last month, a private survey found, a sign that hiring is picking up seven years after the recession ended.Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 298,000 jobs in February, up from 261,000 in January. The gains were led by a huge 66,000 increase in construction, the most in 11 years, and 32,000 manufacturing jobs.
W and the UR left us in such good shape even Donald will have trouble screwing it up, especially if the Deep State stops him on immigration and trade.
