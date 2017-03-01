March 1, 2017
THE DANGER OF "NO":
Beshear Responds to a Speech Trump Chose Not to Give (Ed Kilgore, 2/28/17, NY Mag)
[T]he effectiveness of Beshear's response was undermined by a Trump speech that was not dark and divisive, and did not address in any kind of detail the issues the Kentuckian raised, including Obamacare. The president stayed at 30,000 feet on most policy issues, and provided no more than a few minutes on health care, and even less on two other topics Beshear discussed: the intelligence community and financial regulation.
The Democratic Party as an institution is bereft of ideas, so what was he supposed to talk about?
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2017 6:31 AM