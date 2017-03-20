March 20, 2017
THE COLLABORATION WITH PUTIN IS ALL OUT IN THE OPEN:
Exclusive: Tillerson plans to skip NATO meeting, visit Russia in April - sources (Arshad Mohammed and John Walcott, 3/20/17, rEUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip an April 5-6 meeting of NATO foreign ministers for a U.S. visit by the Chinese president and will travel to Russia later in the month, U.S. officials said on Monday, a step allies may see as putting Moscow's concerns ahead of theirs.
