THE COLLABORATION WAS NOT SECRET:

Back in November, when President-elect Trump announced his intention to make Michael Flynn his national security adviser, I called it a catastrophic pick and, citing a May/June article by Michael Crowley in Politico Magazine, I noted that a senior Obama administration had said about Flynn that "It's not usually to America's benefit when our intelligence officers--current or former--seek refuge in Moscow." In the same article, Crowley referred to Flynn's attendance at the December 10, 2015 10-year anniversary gala for RT, the Russians' state-propaganda news network (and his subsequent employment at RT), as "perhaps the most intriguing example of how the Russians have gone about recruiting disaffected members of that establishment..."





The idea that Michael Flynn, who had recently served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, may have been "recruited" by the Russians was certainly of keen interest to the intelligence community. This was clear from anonymous quotes that came out at the time: "He was that close to a despot, an enemy to the U.S., at an event for the Russian government's propaganda arm," a senior U.S. intelligence official said at the time about Flynn's attendance at the RT celebration." Even what Michael Flynn was doing in the open was considered a potential crime, due to Flynn's security clearances and his responsibilities as a retired officer of the U.S. military.